Twitch updates policy on sexual content

Twitch has streamlined its sexual content policy in the wake of increased suggestive streams on the platform.

A new blog post outlines a consolidation of its previous guidelines into one clear policy, as well as detailing how and why streams with explicit content will no longer appear on the homepage.

The change comes after a recent rise of sexually suggestive streams. The appropriateness of this type of content on Twitch has long been debated, as many feel the platform is primarily for gaming streams. However, as it's grown and diversified, new controversies have arisen.

"We have received consistent feedback from streamers that our current policies around sexual content are confusing and that it can be difficult to know how their content will be interpreted based on these policies," reads the blog post from Twitch. "We want streamers to feel confident they understand our rules and viewers to feel confident they will get the experience they expect."

Sexual suggestive content - to an extent - is still allowed on Twitch after the policy update, but must adhere to specific rules.

"We believe that accurate content labelling is key to helping viewers get the experience they expect, and now that we can enable appropriate labelling of sexual content using Content Classification Labels (CCLs) we believe that some of the restrictions in our former policies are no longer required," said Twitch.

A new list of Sexual Themes outlines what content is covered by the CCL. Failure to label correctly will result in warnings and the correct CCL applied by Twitch; repeat offences will result in the CCL temporarily locked onto a stream, but not a suspension.

The updated policy means certain previously prohibited content is now allowed, provided the correct CCL is used. This includes: "content that 'deliberately highlighted breasts, buttocks or pelvic region,' even when fully clothed"; fictionalised nudity (so artists aren't penalised, though sexual acts or masturbation remain prohibited); body writing (a tactic many streamers use to gain subscribers); and erotic dances involving disrobing or disrobing gestures.

Popular dances such as twerking, grinding, and pole dancing are now allowed without a content label.

Further, this updated policy is focused on stream content rather than in-game content. Solely sexualised games remain prohibited, but for games where nudity is not the core focus the Mature-rated Games CCL is sufficient.

We’ve gotten feedback that our policies around sexual content are unclear so we’ve drawn clearer boundaries between what is & isn’t permitted on Twitch.



We also recognize that not everyone wants to see certain content, so we’re updating our criteria for homepage recommendations. pic.twitter.com/rvZ4kFADR6 — Twitch (@Twitch) December 13, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Lastly, Twitch will make a major change to its homepage: streams labelled as including "Drugs, Intoxication, or Excessive Tobacco Use; Violent and Graphic Depictions; Gambling; and/or Sexual Themes" will no longer be included in homepage recommendations, due to the use of thumbnails on this page. It means viewers will no longer be recommended inappropriate content.

This is particularly important for younger viewers and follows updated measures by Twitch last year to combat child grooming.

You can read Twitch's sexual content policy in the full Community Guidelines.