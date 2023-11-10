Twitch is removing its Hype Chat feature

Twitch is removing its controversial Hype Chat feature, based on "community feedback".

Hype Chat was a feature launched in June that allowed viewers to pay to have messages pinned at the top of a streamer's chat window.

Now, just five months later, it's being deprecated from 15th November and instead Twitch will invest more into Cheering and Bits.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Newscast: Who should star in The Legend of Zelda: The Movie?Watch on YouTube

Twitch shared the news on X, formerly Twitter, linking to an FAQ page on the change. It notes the announcement will be discussed further during Patch Notes, the platform's monthly update stream on 15th November.

Previously, almost all Partners had access to Hype Chat. Viewers could pay from $1 to $500 to pin a message, with the duration, character count, and visual design dependent on the amount spent. Twitch would take a 30 percent cut of revenue earned.

Hype Chat brought Twitch in line with YouTube, which has a similar feature called SuperChat. However, many streamers disliked the feature and criticised Twitch for its revenue split and the inability to opt out.

Instead, Hype Chat will be folded into the existing Cheering and Bits feature, meaning all Partners and Affiliates will have the option to pin a Cheer message to their channel.

Based on the community's feedback, we've decided to deprecate Hype Chat on November 15th and invest more into Cheering and Bits, going forward. We still believe in the value of pinned messages in fast-moving chats; viewers will be able to pin Cheers with Bits in the coming weeks. — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) November 9, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Twitch frequently tests out new features that don't always work out. Hype Chat is just the latest.

In other recent Twitch news, the platform has updated its appeals process and its approach to enforcement for suspended streamers, introducing a new "path to reinstatement".

That news followed TwitchCon Las Vegas, where Twitch announced it now allows simulcasting on other platforms.