Twitch app on Switch shutting down

The Twitch app on Nintendo Switch will soon shut down.

The free app allows users to watch Twitch streams on the console, though you can't stream directly from it - unlike on PlayStation and Xbox.

However, Twitch is ending support for the app. From 6th November new users will no longer be able to download the app from the eShop. All users will then lose access from 31st January 2024.

Last night, Twitch users shared an email from Twitch, via social media and ResetEra, which stated: "We are reaching out to let you know that we have made the hard decision to remove the Twitch App from the Nintendo Switch."

Since then, the Twitch Help page for the app has been updated with the notice.

So why is it being removed? Most likely is that the app simply wasn't being used enough, especially as it's only for viewing streams. Perhaps the app will be reinstated for the next Switch console, which some rumours claim will have a front-facing camera.

In further Twitch news, the platform has shared an update to clarify its appeals process and approach to enforcement for suspended streamers.

Firstly, the Appeals page has been updated to include additional information on the types of appeal considered and eligibility - for instance, if a streamer believes they did not violate community guidelines.

Secondly, a "path to reinstatement" has been introduced for indefinitely suspended streamers. "As we've chatted with you to better understand your experience on Twitch, we've heard that for many, Twitch is equal parts community and livelihood. Both these things are hugely important, and losing either can be overwhelming," reads the Twitch statement.

"We believe that keeping our community safe, making sure everyone feels welcome and able to participate, and providing room to grow and learn from mistakes are all important and possible. We want you to find a community here, and we also want to provide the resources and support you need to be the best possible online citizen - both on Twitch, and wherever else you spend your time."

The update notes that "not everyone will be eligible" for reinstatement and "firm guardrails" have been built to ensure high-severity harms aren't eligible - those involving violence, threats, and serious and/or illegal activity.

The news comes shortly after TwitchCon Las Vegas, where Twitch announced simulcasting across other platforms is now possible.