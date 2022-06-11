Tray Racers! is the next game from the developers of Phogs!Serving up in 2023.
The next game from Bit Loom Games, the developer of double-headed-dog game Phogs!, will be free-to-play party racer Tray Racers!.
It's a game about racing on a tray, obviously.
The online racer will support up to 16 players and is set for release on PC and Switch in 2023.
It's set in a post-apocalypse where players will race over randomly-generated sand dunes filled with hazards, creatures, and "surprises from a mix of bizarre and beautiful biomes", all while showing off tricks and combos.
Between races players can hang out with friends around the firepit at the Camp, host a musical jam session, and customise their racer.
Oh and there's a dedicated "pet-the-thing" button. What you'll be petting exactly is unclear, however.
