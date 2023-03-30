If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sandy party game Tray Racers! will release next month

New release trayler.

Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Tray Racers!, the free-to-play online party racer, now has a release date of 13th April.

The next game from Bit Loom Games, the creators of Phogs!, it will launch on PC and Nintendo Switch.

Alongside the free-to-play base game is the Tray Racers! Supporter's Pack that includes cosmetics only: the desert fox and robot characters. It's priced at £4.99.

Tray Racers! release date reveal trailer.

Tray Racers! has players racing down sandy slopes on a tray, as the name would suggest.

It's set in a cosy post-apocalypse and has procedurally generated tracks consisting of multiple sandy biomes, with players racing for the top time in both the initial practice and a final race for a combined score.

I previewed the game back in January, describing it as "riotous, simplistic fun", reminding me a little of N64 classic Snowboard Kids but without the power-ups.

"Crucially, Tray Racers has that one-more-go factor thanks to its immediacy. If you're looking to indulge your inner-child, this is well worth a look."

Tray Racers! is available to wishlist now on Steam and the Nintendo eShop.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch