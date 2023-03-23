If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

TMNT graphic novel The Last Ronin will become a dark God of War-style video game

Bloody shell.

Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on
Turtles.

Prepare for a darker take on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, in a video game version of well-regarded comic book The Last Ronin.

As reported by Polygon, this game will be a third-person action role-playing game in the style of God of War, with the last surviving Turtles member as its hero.

The Last Ronin tells a markedly different Turtles tale from usual. It's set in a grim future where three of the four superhero turtles are dead, alongside Master Splinter. The remaining Turtle - whose identity is only revealed at the end of the book - acts as a lone avenger, taking down The Foot Clan across New York City.

Watch on YouTube
Newscast: Are Unreal Engine's procedural generation and Ubisoft's Ghostwriter the future of game development?

It's a cool idea for a video game, and a welcome departure from the usual colourful beat 'em-ups starring the full Turtles gang.

However, the game is still reportedly several years from release, with its developer currently being kept a secret.

While you wait, don't forget the well-received Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is now playable on mobile via Netflix.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch