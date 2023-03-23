TMNT graphic novel The Last Ronin will become a dark God of War-style video game

Prepare for a darker take on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, in a video game version of well-regarded comic book The Last Ronin.

As reported by Polygon, this game will be a third-person action role-playing game in the style of God of War, with the last surviving Turtles member as its hero.

The Last Ronin tells a markedly different Turtles tale from usual. It's set in a grim future where three of the four superhero turtles are dead, alongside Master Splinter. The remaining Turtle - whose identity is only revealed at the end of the book - acts as a lone avenger, taking down The Foot Clan across New York City.

Watch on YouTube Newscast: Are Unreal Engine's procedural generation and Ubisoft's Ghostwriter the future of game development?

It's a cool idea for a video game, and a welcome departure from the usual colourful beat 'em-ups starring the full Turtles gang.

However, the game is still reportedly several years from release, with its developer currently being kept a secret.

While you wait, don't forget the well-received Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is now playable on mobile via Netflix.