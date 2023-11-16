This Xbox Series X bundle with CoD:MW3 and an extra controller is just £437 in an early Black Friday deal

We've seen some console bundle deals before the Black Friday weekend arrives, and it's a welcome change after recent years of low stock and limited offers.

This current bundle deal from EE offers the Xbox Series X console, a cross-gen digital copy of the brand new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and an extra controller for just £436.49. This is a big saving over the previous standard console retail price and a great way to save on the current CoD bundle thanks to the extra controller. All you have to do is scroll down to the bundles section and choose between a black or blue additional Xbox controller.

The new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 promises an action-heavy campaign and the usually-great multiplayer mode we've come to expect from Activision.

However, if you've been waiting to buy a new Xbox Series X, this is the ideal time thanks to so many other great games being available for the console. These include Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, Halo Infinite, Grounded, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and so many more.

Given the price of an Xbox controller, this is a great way to have something ready for a friend or family member who's always keen to jump in and join you for the adventure.

