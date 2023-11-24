This tricked out all-AMD Asus Zephyrus G14 with a 120Hz QHD display is just £1,300 this Black Friday

It seems to be the case that Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to buy a new gaming laptop or desktop and upgrade your setup thanks to the plethora of deals about.

Asus's Zephyrus G14 has combined powerful specs and style to create a great line of gaming laptops. Today, this all-AMD version with a Ryzen 9 and RX 6800S graphics card is down to just £1299.99 on Amazon. A similar version with an RTX 4060 is discounted by $400 over at Best Buy for our American readers, making it available for just $1,199.99.

Both of these laptops are powerhouses capable of playing the latest games at high settings. Both share the same QHD IPS panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio, making it great for work and play. The UK version has a 120Hz refresh rate whereas Best Buy are giving you 165Hz. And although you get double the storage in the UK, our American readers benefit from a slightly newer AMD CPU. Either way, these are incredible machines that will serve you well for some time.

