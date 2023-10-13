This Thomas the Tank Engine Starfield mod gave me quite a freight

What is Friday without an article about an amusing mod that we have found. This week, a rather freight-ening mod has pulled into that station we call Starfield, which swaps out every ship in the game with that of Thomas the Tank Engine. Because, of course.

This "Really Useful Starfield" mod was created and uploaded by the aptly named Trainwiz, who has kindly provided us with a rather sinister backstory explaining Thomas' arrival in space.

"For his crimes against God and his invention of murder, Thomas was smote, thusly. Rejected from Hell and obviously never going to get into Heaven, they say that the Tank Engine has been banished to wander the stars forever, unable to satiate his bloodlust and unable to find peace in his heart," Trainwiz begins.

"But hey he's your spaceship now so that's pretty funny. It always is. As the name suggests, this first, horrid, undulating iteration replaces all spaceships in-game with Thomas the Tank Engine. Yes, that includes the Starborn ship."

The creator has said they will not apologise for this mod that sees a cascade of Thomas ships littering the vastness of space. After all, they even took time out from working on their own game Underspace to make sure we could all enjoy some steam train delights as we make our way from New Atlantis and beyond.

"So appreciate it," Trainwiz says.

They really did mean every ship. Image credit: Trainwiz

Now, if you are wondering why it is only Thomas that has been granted access to the starry skies as part of Trainwiz's modding efforts, and not say the likes of Percy and James, well the creator has you covered thanks to their amusing FAQ section.

Apparently Percy has been up to some seriously questionable activities, and as such is currently serving "seven consecutive life sentences in a federal supermax prison". What crimes can trains commit? I am not entirely sure (admittedly, in the stories I read my son when he was younger those engines certainly did get up to some japes, although none that were life sentence worthy that I can recall).

James has seemingly done something even worse than Percy, however. "The less we say about him, the better," Trainwiz explains. My, my, my. What would the Rev. W. Awdry have to say about that, I wonder.

Image credit: Trainwiz

Image credit: Trainwiz

As for any future Starfield mods, Trainwiz says we should all "buckle up" as there is "a LOT more stuff coming down the line, and some of it might be serious."

Trainwiz is, of course, not the only modder to give Starfield a Thomas the Tank Engine inspired twist. Earlier this year, modder Bulwarkhd unveiled their Vasco Retexture mod, which turns everyone's favourite robot companion into a walking, talking Thomas.