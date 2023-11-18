This Samsung Evo 512GB MicroSD is down to just £25.59 at Amazon in this early Black Friday deal

Amazon Black Friday Week has begun with plenty of huge gaming and tech deals happening from now until Black Friday itself and beyond, with some discounts exclusive to the online retailer.

Micro SD cards with larger storage have been getting cheaper over time but this Samsung Evo Select 512GB Micro SD card is down to its lowest price yet at £25.59 from its RRP of £40.49.

For our US readers, the Evo Select isn't on sale right now, but you can grab the 512GB Samsung Evo Plus as a great alternative for just $28.99 in this early Black Friday deal from Amazon US. The only difference is the name of the card, as the Evo Select brand is exclusive to Amazon.

Given the Switch's relatively small internal storage, even with the OLED's increased 64GB of storage, a Micro SD is essential for anyone looking to mainly buy games from the Nintendo eShop.

It's also a more cost-effective option way for game storage for your Steam Deck as well if you have older games that don't necessarily need the fast speeds of a pricier SSD, although there are also some great deals on Steam Deck-compatible SSDs too.

If your storage needs are all good but you're looking for deals on gaming headsets, monitors, or anything else, then make sure to follow our guide to the best early Black Friday deals where we'll be posting all of the best and latest gaming and tech deals that we can find.