This fantastic Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Wonder is just £259 for Black Friday

Black Friday 2023 is nearly here, but many deals and offers have already begun to roll out, consisting of lots of gaming deals and more.

One of the many that have stuck out to us is a current offer at Very, allowing you to get a Nintendo Switch console bundled with Super Mario Bros. Wonder for just £259 or Tears of the Kingdom for £269.

Both bundles here are effectively the same apart from the selected game chucked in alongside it, but that means in both you’ll get a Neon Red/Neon Blue standard Nintendo Switch console.

As for the games, one bundle comes with the only-one-month-old Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the latest 2D Mario platformer, and the first mainline game since Super Mario Odyssey in 2017, and the first new 2D Mario since Mario Bros. U back in 2012. Complete with much critical acclaim, it’s one of the best games you could get when buying a Switch for the first time.

Plus, you can play Super Mario Bros. Wonder with up to four friends and family online or in local co-op. The beauty of the standard Switch console is that the included Joy-Con pair can be used as two separate controllers, so you don't need to buy a second controller to have someone else join in on the fun.

Alternatively, you can’t really go wrong with the other option here – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the game bundled in with the other console on offer, and itself was met with much praise upon its launch back in May earlier this year.

Not only that, but both Tears of the Kingdom and Mario Wonder are both nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards too, touting them as two of 2023’s very best games.

If you’re looking for more offers leading up to Black Friday 2023, be sure to check out the range of guides we have, including more Nintendo deals, as well as more on all kinds of gaming deals.