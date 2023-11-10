This AOC 165Hz gaming monitor is available for just £93 from Ebuyer via eBay

Black Friday is still a fortnight away but so many retailers are discounting their items early.

Ebuyer are currently selling this 24-inch AOC 1080p monitor with a speedy 165Hz refresh rate for just £93.01 on their eBay page. Just use the code "SAVENOW" at checkout to get this discounted price.

The size and 1080p resolution is ideal if you don't like the huge monitors that are available these days and like to play at your desk. It's also preferable when it comes to productivity where you won't have to mess around with scaling options much either.

However, the 165Hz refresh rate makes it ideal for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S console users where many multiplayer and action games support high refresh rates. There's also AMD FreeSync Premium support, so you'll see less tearing and smooth images during gameplay.

And if you want to take even more control, there are six different game modes available in the monitor's settings that balance the setup for different genres of games.