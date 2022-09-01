Third game in Yoko Taro's Voice of Cards series out this month

Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden has a release date: 13th September across Switch, PS4 and PC (Steam).

It's the third game in Square Enix's Voice of Cards series that presents a turn-based RPG entirely through cards.

The series is created by NieR's Yoko Taro, which is why there's DLC for the game based on mobile game NieR Re[in]carnation.

Watch on YouTube Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden | Announcement Trailer

This third game gives players the ability to trap enemy monsters in cards to later use as skills in battle.

It also features a new standalone story in a world where hatred rages between monsters and humans. A young girl loses her family and swears revenge on monsters (seems like typical JRPG stuff to me).

You can check out more details on the Square Enix Blog.

The second game in the series was The Forsaken Maiden, released earlier this year.

That followed first game The Isle Dragon Roars.