Third game in Yoko Taro's Voice of Cards series out this month

Third game in Yoko Taro's Voice of Cards series out this monthFollowing suit.
Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden has a release date: 13th September across Switch, PS4 and PC (Steam).
It's the third game in Square Enix's Voice of Cards series that presents a turn-based RPG entirely through cards.
The series is created by NieR's Yoko Taro, which is why there's DLC for the game based on mobile game NieR Re[in]carnation.
This third game gives players the ability to trap enemy monsters in cards to later use as skills in battle.
It also features a new standalone story in a world where hatred rages between monsters and humans. A young girl loses her family and swears revenge on monsters (seems like typical JRPG stuff to me).
You can check out more details on the Square Enix Blog.
The second game in the series was The Forsaken Maiden, released earlier this year.
That followed first game The Isle Dragon Roars.
Embark on a new standalone turn-based RPG adventure, told entirely through the medium of cards, in #VoiceOfCards: The Beasts of Burden.— Square Enix (@SquareEnix) September 1, 2022
Coming to Switch, PS4 and Steam on September 13.
Learn more here: https://t.co/jZGTdl7lbC pic.twitter.com/rJ3geEq14o
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.