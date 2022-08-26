If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The white Xbox Elite Series 2 controller has been sighted again

With a potential September release date.
Liv Ngan
News by Liv Ngan
Published on
Listing photo for the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller

The long-rumoured white Xbox Elite Series 2 controller - pictured above - has been spotted again online.

Earlier this month, footage of the controller surfaced on YouTube, and pictures of its packaging were posted to Twitter back in March.

Microsoft has not made an official statement regarding the white controller's release, or even acknowledging that it is real, but more solid evidence of its existence has appeared.

A listing for the controller was briefly online at Amazon Mexico, but has now been taken down (spotted by Windows Central).

Windows Central noted that the controller listed seemed to be the same as seen in the YouTube video mentioned previously, as well as the packaging. The listing didn't have a price attached to it, but the release date was set for 21st September. This could have been a placeholder date, but the listing has left fans expecting Microsoft to release some news soon.

About the Author

Liv Ngan

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv is Eurogamer's work experience reporter.

