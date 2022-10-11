The tomb-riddled Phantom Abyss comes to Xbox Game Pass this month

On 20th October, Phantom Abyss will be rope-swinging its way onto Xbox Game Pass.

Along with this announcement, we also have a nice shiny new trailer from Devolver Digital to mark the occasion. This trailer, which you can see below, shows off some of the extreme temple runs that you as the player will have to navigate.

Watch on YouTube What would Indy have to say about all this.

This "massive asynchronous multiplayer" will throw players into those temples seen above and task them with retrieving ancient relics from within. There will be hidden traps to account for, and, as with all good temple exploration, there will of course be guardians that will do everything in their power to stop players from reaching their goal.

This will not be an easy task, however, as players will only get "one attempt" at each procedurally generated temple - in the words of Devolver Digital, "failure or settling for a lesser relic means you will never see that temple again". So, you know, no pressure.

There is the chance to watch the "phantoms of fallen players" however, so players can absolutely use this to their advantage. There is no way you will catch me making those same mistakes.

Phantom Abyss is currently available on Windows PC via Steam.

Meanwhile, in addition to Phantom Abyss, October will also see additions such as Eville (11th October), Scorn (14th October), and A Plague Tale: Requiem (18th October) making their way onto Microsoft's service.

For a full rundown on everything happening on Xbox Game Pass, you can check out our guide here.