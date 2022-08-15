The Pokémon Company International pledges global donations to organisations supporting children

The Pokémon Company International has announced its commitment to global organisations in support of children and minority groups.

A subsidiary of The Pokémon Company, The Pokémon Company International is responsible for the Pokémon brand in all regions other than Asia.

As the Pokémon series has hit 25 years since its first game was released (Pokémon Red and Blue in 1996), the company has pledged to donate at least $25 million over five years to organisations across the world dedicated to "improving the lives of children and supporting social equity".

In its press release published online earlier today, The Pokémon Company International states that a group of initial organisations has already been chosen, intended to be "long-term strategic partner[s]" over the course of the five years. Subsequent organisations may be added over time.

The Pokémon Company International unveiled a 5-year plan to support organizations that improve the lives of children around the world and social equity.



The $25 million will be used primarily as monetary donations, but will also be used to fund donations of The Pokémon Trading Card Game and Pokemon Center products for organisations which distribute toys to families in needs.

The full list of 41 initial partners is available on The Pokémon Company International's website, and includes UK-based charities Save The Children and Barnado's. Other well-known organisations on the list include Stop AAPI Hate, The Trevor Project, and Legal Defense Fund.