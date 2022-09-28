The next Jackbox Party Pack now has a release date

The Jackbox Party Pack 9, the next in the series of party games, now has a release date: 20th October.

It's set for release on "major digital platforms" and includes new features, like being able to kick out players from the lobby and during games to ensure live games are kept safe.

Players will also be able to join via QR codes that appear on screen in the lobby.

The Jackbox Party Pack 9 Official Trailer

For the unaware, Jackbox Party Pack games are a collection of multiplayer minigames played through your phone, which are particular popular with streamers thanks to Twitch integration.

This new pack will include five games (as per the press release):

Fibbage 4: The hilarious bluffing party game returns with an all new Final Fibbage, themed episodes, video questions, fan-submitted questions, and Fibbage Enough About You mode! It's a game so beloved that we decided to slap a 4 on it.

Quixort: In this trivia sorting factory, work with your team to sort falling answers into their proper order before they hit the floor! Or, play the single player mode and see how many blocks you can sort before topping out. It's as easy as A, C, B!

Junktopia: A strange wizard has turned you into a frog! Create hilarious backstories for weird objects and then get them appraised by your fellow players. More votes equals more value and then poof! You're a human again!

Nonsensory: Professor Nanners is here to test your NSP (Nonsensory Perception) in this drawing, writing, and guessing game! How close can you get to guessing where another player's prompt ranks on the silliest of scales?

Roomerang: Channel your inner reality TV star in an attempt to come out on top of your fellow players! Respond to prompts, bring the competition and role-play to avoid being voted out. Never fear though, even when you're out you'll find yourself Roomerang-ed right back into the drama!

The game is available to pre-order now on Steam, with a 10 percent discount.