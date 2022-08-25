The new Fear Effect is a third-person cover shooter

Fear Effect Reinvented just re-emerged with its first gameplay trailer - and the promise of a release date sooner than we think.

The video below shows off how different this new Fear Effect looks and plays compared to the originals.

Square Enix announced Fear Effect Reinvented back in 2017 with a release window of 2018. Obviously that sailed by.

Fear Effect came out on PSX back in 2000 and became a cult classic for its cel-shaded graphics and gritty story. It had a Resident Evil-style fixed camera perspective, too.

As a refresher, here's how the original Fear Effect looks:

Fear Effect Reinvented, however, is a third-person cover shooter.

Here's the official blurb:

"A group of mercenaries on a deadly mission – that can only mean one thing...

"Fear Effect Reinvented is an action-adventure, true-to-the-original remake of the first game from the classic Fear Effect franchise - refreshed with improved graphics and controls.

"Wi-Ming Lam, the daughter of a Hong Kong Triad boss, has been kidnapped. Take the roles of the mercenary trio: Hana, Glas, and Deke, and try to find the missing girl."

Expect an original story set within three separate campaigns, and "survival horror elements" fused with the new cover-based battle system.

