The Marvels was inspired by Final Fantasy 7: Advent Children, says director

The Marvels director Nia DaCosta has revealed she is a big fan of Final Fantasy 7: Advent Children and even used it as inspiration for the film.

The latest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero franchise is set for release later this week, with DaCosta admitting to IGN the Square Enix film was used as a reference for "a couple of scenes".

"It's just an amazing, amazing movie, and has really great fight scenes and has a really great ending sequence with the main character being thrown into the sky by all the other characters," she said of Advent Children.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Release Date Announce TrailerWatch on YouTube

In fact, DaCosta said she was inspired by a number of video games and wanted to bring the best of the medium to The Marvels, though she didn't want the film "to look like a video game in the sense of what you think of when you think of a video game".

"Like, think about The Last of Us cutscenes, or Horizon Zero Dawn cutscenes, but it's a very different style," she said. "So, for me, it was from the best kinds of games, the best sort of stories that you get, that sort of inspires me to play and I think inspires people to watch movies like this."

Advent Children was a CGI film released on DVD in 2005 and acts as a sequel to the iconic Final Fantasy 7. It features the familiar cast of characters on a mission to defeat a trio of villains who are the physical manifestation of Sephiroth's surviving spirit.

The story is a bit forced, but fans celebrate the film for its action sequences and expansion of the in-game universe, which certainly seem to have influenced Final Fantasy 7 Remake and the forthcoming Rebirth.

As for films based on video games, Nintendo has just announced a live-action Legend of Zelda film is in the works.