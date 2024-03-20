The legendary Logitech G502 gaming mouse is only £30 in the Amazon Spring Sale

The Amazon Spring Sale has had a lot on offer on day one, and the most popular gaming mouse is now only a few quid more than its lowest-ever-price.

With nearly 30,000 ratings averaging 4.6 stars on Amazon, the Logitech G502 has remained the most popular clicker for gamers for many years now. If you're in the market for a new mouse, the G502 is well worth considering while it's just £30:

Thanks to being an old-timer, and Logitech's willingness to discount its products, the G502 can often be found on sale. In the Amazon Spring Sale, it has dropped to its lowest price in 2024 and only £3 more than its lowest-ever price.

The G502 is so popular because it has so many things going for it at such an affordable price. It uses Logitech's excellent HERO 25K Sensor with a programmable DPI up to 25,600. You also have 11 programmable buttons for all your necessary shortcuts, and with different profiles available on the on-board memory you can easily swap between your setups for each game.

The G502 feels great in the hand, although it isn't ambidextrous, and should you want it to feel a bit lighter or heavier there's five 3.6 gram weights that you can take out to suit your needs.

The G502 may have been usurped in the best gaming mice rankings with newer models, but for just £30 the original is still a fantastic choice.

