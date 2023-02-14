The Last of Us Part 1 Firefly Edition available to pre-order for PC, costs £100

Look for the light... and then your wallets, as the PC version of The Last of Us' Firefly Edition is now available to pre-order for just shy of £100.

For £99.99, to be precise, this edition includes a Steam key for the first part of Joel and Ellie's story and its prequel DLC Left Behind, a limited edition SteelBook display case (no game disc is included), plus The Last of Us: American Dreams comics (reprinted with new cover art) and a selection of early in-game unlocks.

A little look at The Last of Us Part 1.

These earlier unlocks include:

Increased crafting speed skill

Increased healing speed skill

9mm reload speed increase upgrade

Rifle clip capacity increase upgrade

Explosive arrows gameplay modifier

Dither punk filter

Speedrun mode

Six weapon skins: Black gold 9mm pistol, filigree 9mm pistol, sculpted oak shotgun, rubber tactical shotgun, Ellie's bow in arctic white, Ellie's bow in carbon black

Here is everything you get in The Last of Us' Firefly Edition for PC.

You can pre-order now by following this link.

If you are looking for a cheaper option, you can also pre-purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition for PC through both Steam and the Epic Game Store.

This edition costs £59.99, and comes with the base game, the Left Behind DLC and the same early unlocks as above.

You will be missing out on the American Dream comics and the display case (although, between you and me, the comics are currently available on Amazon with their former covers at a more reasonable price).

Here's what you get with The Last of Us' Digital Deluxe Edition for PC (via EGS).

Meanwhile, for those keeping track, the asking price for the PC version of the Firefly Edition is the same as it was for PlayStation 5. This PS5 edition is currently unavailable, and Sony has said that "due to high demand" those looking to snap up a PC copy will be limited to one copy per order.

Just as a reminder, The Last of Us Part 1 will arrive on PC a little later than expected, with Naughty Dog recently announcing a new 28th March release date to ensure the game arrives "in the best possible shape".

"The Naughty Dog team appreciates your support and enthusiasm," the studio wrote. "We look forward to sharing more about The Last of Us Part 1 PC version soon".