The Last of Us multiplayer director confirms: "Yes, I’m still working on that game"

Naughty Dog game director, Vinit Agarwal, has confirmed that they are "still working on that game".

The news came in an unrelated message on Twitter in which Agarwal celebrated clearing all of the Special Worlds in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

"I did it! Wow, that was hard, easily 300+ Marios dead in the process," Agarwal said.

And then, as if trying to offset any follow-up questions about the game Agarwal themselves was working on, they added: "And so this tweet can live on in peace… yes, I’m still working on that game".

Agarwal has yet to follow up their message or respond to any of the dozens of comments left on the post, but it should be good news nonetheless for any players worried that, as some purport, the multiplayer game has been quietly canned.

Earlier this year, Naughty Dog shared an update on its The Last of Us multiplayer title, saying it has "realised what is best for the game is to give it more time". It also teased a new "brand-new single-player experience" currently in the works.

Naughty Dog's The Last of Us multiplayer project was initially planned to be part of The Last of Us Part 2, but the studio announced it was separating the two halves in 2019. Since then, updates on the multiplayer game have been sparse, with Naughty Dog popping up to confirm "we're working on it" in 2021 and then, last year, promising more would be revealed in 2023.