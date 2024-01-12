The Last of Us Part 2 is getting an official making-of documentary on YouTube

We're just a week away from the launch of Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered for PlayStation 5, and the studio has now announced it'll be marking its arrival with Grounded 2 - an official making-of documentary that'll be free to watch on YouTube.

Grounded 2: Making The Last of Us Part 2, to give it its full name, is the sequel to Naughty Dog's 85-minute making-of documentary for the original Last of Us, which launched back in 2015 and charted the "dogged development and unique philosophy" of the first game.

Filming of the newly announced follow-up - as per the spoiler-y trailer below - started in 2016 but was abandoned when the coronavirus pandemic struck in 2020. However, the existing footage has now been revisited and assembled into a making-of documentary that doesn't look like it'll entirely shy away from the more negative aspects of development at Naughty Dog, including crunch - a practice said to be particularly brutal at the studio in a report back in 2020.

An extremely spoiler-y making-of trailer for The Last of Us Part 2.

Grounded 2: Making The Last of Us Part 2 will be free to watch on YouTube at some currently undisclosed future date, but Naughty Dog suggests keeping an eye on its official social media accounts "for details on when to expect the full documentary".

All this loosely coincides with The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, an enhanced PlayStation 5 version of the acclaimed PS4 original that promises to bring technological improvements, new behind-the-scenes features, and new modes when it launches next Friday, 19th January - including a new roguelike survival mode called No Return and a Guitar Free Play mode, which expands on the playable guitar segments of the original game.