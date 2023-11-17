The excellent Turtle Beach Stealth Pro headset is now £50 off thanks to this Black Friday Amazon deal

Amazon Black Friday Week has begun ahead of Black Friday itself, including plenty of huge savings for gaming and tech items.

Whether you're playing online chatting with teammates or want to enjoy late night gaming sessions without disturbing your neighbours, gaming headsets are an essential peripheral. Fortunately, the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro, which released earlier this year, has had a price drop at Amazon from £279.99 to £229.99.

This headset is available in both PlayStation and Xbox versions but it's the latter that we've listed because that is the truly multiplatform headset. With the flip of a switch on its wireless transmitter, you can use it on your Xbox console or any other console or device with a USB-A port. It's also Bluetooth-compatible and allows audio from both sources simultaneously, so console owners can listen to both game audio and chat via a VOIP app like Discord on their phone.

Another great feature is that this headset includes two swappable batteries, with one you can keep charged in a slot in the wireless transmitter. While one battery may only last about 12 hours, the fact you've always got one ready to swap out means you'll never have to worry about charging when you're about to embark on a lengthy gaming session.

If you're after more headsets deals then Digital Foundry has also rounded up the best early Black Friday gaming headset deals whether you're after wired or wireless options.

Also be sure to check out our guide to the best early Black Friday deals where we'll continue to post the best gaming deals including PC, consoles, VR headsets and other gaming peripherals.