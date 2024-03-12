The excellent 1TB Lexar NM790 is only £60 at the moment

PCIe 4.0 SSD prices have settled for now, with higher-end drives that boast sequential speeds of over 7000MB/s and 1TB of storage space going for £80 and up.

However, you can grab one of those 1TB high-speed SSDs for 25 per cent less at the moment, as the Lexar NM790 SSD is currently just £60 at Overclockers, £20 less than its usual £80 price:

If 1TB isn't enough for your needs, you can also find the 4TB version of this SSD for less. Reece at Digital Foundry wrote about the discount last week, so have a look here for that deal.

The Lexar NM790 is great all-round SSD, with a sequential performance of 7400 MB/s for reads and 6500 MB/s for writes, and up to 1.0M IOPS for random read and write performance, so transferring files, loading games and booting up your PC will all be speedy.

Performance like that puts the NM790 up with the best gaming SSDs you can get, and right now this is also one of the cheapest options. You also get a five-year warranty with this SSD, so should anything unfortunate happen while it's in your PC you'll be covered.

The NM790 is also a great option if you're looking for a great PS5 SSD upgrade, as it meets Sony's requirements to be used in the console's expandable storage slot. You'll need to add a heatsink to it too, but these can be picked up for as little as £8.

