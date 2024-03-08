Get this 4TB Lexar NM790 (and a free heatsink) for £230 from Scan Computers

Lexar's NM790 is a drive that's gained a lot of momentum in recent months, being one that has marked itself out as one of the speediest drives on offer while remaining excellent value. As a testament to that, Scan Computers has it in its biggest 4TB configuration, complete with a free heatsink for £230 - that works out to £57.50 per terabyte of storage, which is a ridiculous price in the current market.

The NM790 is easily one of the best gaming SSDs money can buy, and certainly one of the quickest in terms of its raw speed. Its sequential reads of up to 7400MB/s and sequential writes of up to 6500MB/s make it a snappier performer for accessing files, while its random speeds are perhaps even more impressive. Lexar rates it of up to 1.0M IOPS for both reads and writes, meaning its load times when you're getting into games and applications should be incredibly quick.

For PC users, the fact it doesn't have a DRAM cache and instead opts for HMB isn't a big issue for gaming and general use, and you're only likely to run against it if you're using this drive for rather intense workloads such as sustained video capture, or even scientific computing. Otherwise, this is quite simply an insanely quick drive with a huge capacity that makes for a better value pick than similarly speedy options from WD or Samsung. If you need any further proof, it's the drive that DF use for reviews, and it's also the drive I purchased for my own personal rig a few months ago. So far, I've had no complaints with it, and it really is blazing quick.

Given those speeds and the huge 4TB capacity, it's also an easy recommendation for the NM790 to be one of the best PS5 SSDs, too. The speeds smash Sony's internal requirements, while the 4TB capacity will boost your overall storage by a large magnitude, whether you're using an OG PS5 or the new Slim model with its bigger internal SSD. Also, there's no need to worry about purchasing a heatsink, given Scan bundles one in with the NM790, which both saves you a tenner, and is compatible with PS5, too - meaning the NM790 you get will be fully compliant with Sony's stringent standards.

If you're after a powerful drive for PC and PS5 for less with blazing fast speeds in a large capacity, this deal from Scan Computers on the Lexar NM790 is not to be missed.