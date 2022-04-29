If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Tales of Arise sells 2m copies worldwide

Sales continue to rise.
Ed Nightingale
News by Ed Nightingale
Published on

Tales of Arise has now sold 2m copies globally.

That's between both physical and digital sales, just six months after the previous milestone announcement of 1.5 million.

"We are so grateful for your precious support. Thank you!" tweeted the official account.

Tales of Arise is the fastest-selling game in the series, hitting 1m sales worldwide in under a week.

However, Tales of Vesperia remains the top selling game in the series at 2.8m; so there's still a ways to go before Arise takes the crown.

Tales of Arise is available across PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as PC.

"Tales of Arise rides the high of a brilliant battle system and a charismatic supporting cast," we said in our Tales of Arise review.

"It's not always the smoothest ride...but the combination of compelling characters and a plot that'll genuinely get you rooting for everyone involved is a sublime match."

