Take-Two says it's "heard the frustration" from Red Dead Online fans who feel abandoned

Red Dead Online publisher Take-Two has acknowledged fan frustration over the lack of meaningful updates to Rockstar's online cowboy offering - though said it was up to developer Rockstar to say what it was - or wasn't - up to.

Speaking to IGN, Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick said he had "heard the frustration" surrounding the game from fans who felt sidelined, and who have campaigned for more content using the hashtag #SaveRedDeadOnline.

"Rockstar Games talks about the updates that are coming, and we're working on an awful lot at Rockstar Games," Zelnick said. "I've heard the frustration, it's flattering that they want more content, and more will be said by Rockstar in due time."

A follow-up question to Zelnick on how long Red Dead Online would be supported subsequently caused a minor kerfuffle - as Zelnick initially said the game would be supported long-term.

However, an update from Take-Two to IGN later clarified Zelnick had been "solely referring to the online servers" rather than any long-term content plans.

Red Dead Online fans have criticised Rockstar for a lacklustre schedule of updates over recent months, while the money-printing GTA Online continues to receive major additions.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has now sold an enormous 44m copies, as of March 2022. Grand Theft Auto 5, however, has sold an astonishing 165m.