Take advantage of these two Amazon gift card promotions ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday 2023 is nearly here and there are plenty of offers and gaming deals to take advantage of leading up to and during the main event.

Whilst we’ve been covering various deals and discounts in many of our posts, there's a couple of promotions available on Amazon that are worth a mention.

These promotions will allow you to get a bonus £5 through a couple of different means – read on for the full walkthrough, or click the links below to jump to the in-depth explanation and Terms and Conditions for each promotion.

What are the Amazon promotions for Black Friday?

The short of the long is that Amazon is offering two very similar promotions that allow you to get a bonus of £5 when buying or topping up gift cards.

One allows you to get a bonus £5 when you top-up your gift card balance with £60 or more in one transaction or order.

The other will give you a bonus £5 when you buy £60 worth of gift cards in one order and enter code 'AUG2022GC605’ at checkout.

There’s the usual eligibility criteria and some additional info you might want to look into, so read on for more in-depth explanations of how both of the promotions work as well as some of the key Terms and Conditions to make note of to see if you’re able to take advantage of these offers.

How to get a bonus £5 when you top-up your gift card balance on Amazon.co.uk

When it comes to the bonus £5 for topping up your gift card balance, you simply have to top up a gift card with £60 or more in a single transaction. Once you’ve done that, check your gift card balance, and you should see your additional £5, though Amazon warns this may take a few minutes to show, once the order has fully processed.

This offer is only available until 28th November 2023 at 11:59PM BST, so if it’s something you’d like to take advantage of, you’ve not got too long.

To ensure you are eligible for this offer, there are some terms and conditions that may void your access to each promotion however, so let’s run through them.

To get the bonus £5 when you top-up your gift card balance with £60 or more, you must:

Not have topped up your gift card balance in the last 36 months

Have purchased an item on Amazon UK in the last year

Top-up at least £60 on the same order on Amazon UK

Additionally, you must top-up your gift card BEFORE 28th November 2023 at 11:59PM BST

This offer is limited to one reward per customer

You can view the full Terms and Conditions for this promotion here

Bonus £5 for buying £60 worth of gift cards on Amazon.co.uk

As for how to claim the bonus £5 granted when buying £60 worth of gift cards, there’s a bit more of a lengthier process to claim the reward – it is as follows:

Place an order with a minimum value of £60 that consists of one or more digital/printable gift cards Enter code “AUG2022GC605” at the checkout Once the order has been despatched, you’ll receive an email within 48 hours that’ll confirm the promotion has been activated This promotion will only be applicable to future orders, and those orders have to be despatched from and sold by Amazon.co.uk This promotion will only be visible to you when at the checkout screen and not as part of your gift card balance

To verify that you are eligible for this offer, there are some terms and conditions to make note of – you must:

Must have not have purchased any gift cards in the last 3 years, and have received an invitation directly by Amazon.co.uk

Must click the ‘Click to register for the promotion’ to see if you’re eligible for the offer – if you are…

If you are eligible, you must then place a single order with £60 worth of gift cards in a single order on Amazon.co.uk between 1 August 2022 and 31 January 2023, 11:59PM (BST)

The bonus £5 granted is valid until 31st March 2024, so as long as you met the above criteria, you’ll still have a few months to use this code

View the full list of Terms and Conditions on the page for this promotion

It’s worth keeping in mind that the first of these two promotions you have less time to make use of, and the second you only really have until the end of January to activate, so it’s best to make sure – if you want to take advantage of these offers – that you’re ahead of the game and have everything sorted ahead of their deadlines.

