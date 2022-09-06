Tactical bullet hell RPG Grid Force out next week

Tactical bullet hell RPG Grid Force out next weekFeaturing all-female cast.
Tactical bullet hell RPG Grid Force - Mask of the Goddess is set for release on 15th September.
The game comes from UK developer Dreamnauts Studio and features a diverse, all-female cast of characters.
It will release first on Steam, followed by Xbox and Switch versions soon after.
The game features real-time grid-based battles as you avoid bullets and defeat waves of enemies using various abilities.
There are 28 heroes to recruit and play as in a squad of four, divided up into various classes with unique special attacks: Champions, Spellbinders, Defenders and Valiants.
The story, meanwhile, is told through manga-style comics with a 70s palette, accompanied by a 90s-influenced soundtrack.
You can check out some Xbox gameplay in the trailer above, or check out the game for yourself in the free Xbox demo.
