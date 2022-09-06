If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Tactical bullet hell RPG Grid Force out next week

Featuring all-female cast.
Grid Force heroes concept art

Tactical bullet hell RPG Grid Force - Mask of the Goddess is set for release on 15th September.

The game comes from UK developer Dreamnauts Studio and features a diverse, all-female cast of characters.

It will release first on Steam, followed by Xbox and Switch versions soon after.

Watch on YouTube

The game features real-time grid-based battles as you avoid bullets and defeat waves of enemies using various abilities.

There are 28 heroes to recruit and play as in a squad of four, divided up into various classes with unique special attacks: Champions, Spellbinders, Defenders and Valiants.

The story, meanwhile, is told through manga-style comics with a 70s palette, accompanied by a 90s-influenced soundtrack.

You can check out some Xbox gameplay in the trailer above, or check out the game for yourself in the free Xbox demo.

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

