Suspect behind Nintendo Live Tokyo cancellation death threats arrested in Japan

A person suspected of sending death threats to Nintendo has reportedly been arrested by Japanese police.

Nintendo cancelled its Nintendo Live Tokyo 2024 event planned for January due to "persistent threats targeting our employees". The Splatoon World Championship was also postponed.

Now, according to Japanese newspaper Kyoto Shimbun (via 4Gamer), a man in his 20s has been arrested, believed to be behind the threats.

The man, a local government employee in the Ibaraki Prefecture, is suspected of interfering with Nintendo operations by sending multiple death threat messages on the inquiry form on the company's official website.

It is unclear what the motive behind these messages was.

Nintendo Live was planned for 20th-21st January in Tokyo, following a similar event in Seattle in 2023. It would have included playable versions of new Switch games, concerts and more.

Princess Peach: Showtime! was the most recent release from Nintendo, with Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door set for next month and Luigi's Mansion 2 the month after.