Summer Game Fest reveals devs and publishers taking part in June showcase

This year's big, Geoff-Keighley-hosted Summer Game Fest livestream is a little over a week away, and, as the build-up to its 10th June airing continues, all developers and publishers taking part in the show have been revealed.

Organisers are calling Summer Game Fest a "spectacular live, 2 hour world premiere showcase" that's promising "premieres, gameplay demos and news on some of the most highly anticipated games from more than 30 developers and publishers".

And with the event rapidly approaching, it's now confirmed viewers can expect appearances - in some capacity at least - from 2K, Activision, Atlus, Bandai Namco, Bloober Team, Capcom, Coffee Stain, Deep Silver, Devolver Digital, Digital Extremes, DotEmu, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, Focus Entertainment, Frost Giant Studios, Humble Games, Level Infinite, Mediatonic, MiHoYo, Netflix, PlayStation, Raw Fury, Samsung Gaming Hub, Sega, Skybound Games, Square Enix, Steam, Studio MDHR, Tribeca Festival, Warner Bros. Games, and Xbox.

Additionally, once the main showcase comes to an end, viewers will have plenty more to keep them amused as the indie-focused Day of the Devs stream takes over immediately afterward. This will include a world premiere look at Monument Valley developer Ustwo Games newest IP among its various other treats.

The whole event will be streamed online via YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and Facebook, with proceedings getting underway on Thursday, 10th June at 6pm GMT/11am PT/2pm ET. Eurogamer will, of course, be on hand to report its happenings for those unable to watch live.