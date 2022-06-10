Summer Game Fest aims to run physical show next year

Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest - which aired last night, in case you missed it - will return as both a digital and physical event next year, the host has announced.

This will, presumably, put the show in direct competition with E3 - which has also announced a plan to return next year digitally and in-person.

Keighley, of course, previously worked on programming at E3 before the two went separate ways. And while the physical E3 event has been cancelled the past two years, Summer Game Fest has been angled as something of a replacement.

Watch on YouTube Summer Game Fest 2022's biggest announcement leaked online in the hours before the show.

A small, in-person portion of Summer Game Fest is taking place this year for some press - our Martin is out there for Eurogamer at the moment. Keighley's announcement last night at the end of the Summer Game Fest broadcast suggested larger plans for 2023.

So, how will next summer's announcements look? Can E3 regain a foothold? It all remains to be seen.

The only certainty is we'll be seeing more of Geoff Keighley, who also produces December's annual Game Awards, and August's Gamescom Opening Night Live.