Street Fighter: Duel is a free-to-play RPG heading to mobile in February

Street Fighter's back in a big way this June with the launch of the legendary fighting series' sixth numbered instalment, but it turns Capcom has more fisticuffs in store: it's now now revealed Street Fighter: Duel, a "casual" free-to-play RPG heading to iOS and Android in February.

Street Fighter: Duel, a collaboration between Capcom and Crunchyroll Games, features an "original story" in which players take on Seth and the Shadaloo's army of mech clones using a three-strong team assembled from over 40 possible familiar faces.

There's representation from all across the series - the likes of Ryu, Akuma, Cammy, and Chun-Li are all confirmed as playable - and combat unfolds either in real-time or via optional auto-battling if players prefer. Expect new and returning stages as the adventure continues, with the whole thing presented in "beautifully animated" 2D.

Watch on YouTube Street Fighter: Duel announcement trailer.

Capcom says levelling characters unlocks new combos and signature abilities for use in battle, and those looking for something a little more competitive can take their teams online to go head-to-head with other players.

There's no exact release date for Street Fighter: Duel as yet, but pre-registration is now open via Google Play and the iOS App Store in the UK and Ireland, the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, or other select European countries.

As detailed on the Street Fighter: Duel website three different types of in-game currency - not, perhaps, a promising sign - are being doled out as part of pre-registration, with quantities increasing as more players sign up. Expect in-game currency to be used for the likes of new cosmetic skins, which Capcom says will continue to be added over time.