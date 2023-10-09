If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Steam's Next Fest is back with more dev streams and "hundreds" of demos

Running now until Monday.

The logo for Steam Next Fest's October 2023 edition.
Image credit: Valve
Steam's Next Fest has returned for another week-long showcase of future releases, including developer livestreams, chats, and, of course, "hundreds" of playable demos.

Valve's latest Steam Next Fest is already underway and runs until 5.59pm BST/9.59am PST on Monday, 16th October. That means you've got just under seven full days at the time of writing to furiously claw your way through another bumper crop of playable demos before they potentially vanish once more into the ether.

We're well beyond the days when you could feasibly work your way through the entire list before the end of Next Fest (unless you're particularly determined and hate sleep, I suppose), but Valve has, at least, assembled a special event mini-site, splitting available demos down into mere easily perusable and digestible categories.

Just some of the game's featuring in Steam's latest Next Fest.

Some of these are known quantities - The Talos Principle 2, Santa Ragione's Saturnalia, original The Settlers designer Volker Wertich's Pioneers of Pagonia, and ThatGameCompany's Sky: Children of the Light, which is heading to PC soon - but Next Fest usually manages to surface more than a few hidden gems too, so it's well worth digging in deeper.

In between all that frantic downloading and playing, you can take a pause to flick through Valve's schedule of developer livestreams and chats, highlighting some of the titles included in this latest Next Fest. And should you stumble across something that leaves you particularly impressed, feel free to flag it in the comments below.

