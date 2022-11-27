Steam smashes its own all-time concurrent player peak again

As our friends across the water settled down after their Thanksgiving celebrations, gaming seems to have been at the forefront of their minds because - would you believe it - Steam's broken its own concurrent record. Yes. Again.

Whilst the number includes players who are idle - that is, signed in but not actively playing anything - Steam's own analytics show that a new peak of 31,349,780 concurrent players was set over the weekend.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: Why is Sony worried about Call of Duty on PlayStation 6?

As is often the case, third-party tracker SteamDB boasts a slightly different number - a higher figure of 31,379,760 concurrent players - 9.3 of whom were actively online and gaming at the time the record was set.

Steam numbers have been rising steadily since the pandemic began in 2020, with a previous previous peak of just under 30 million set back in March this year. At the end of October, this was broken again - twice - when the PC client clocked up 30,049,264 simultaneous players.

The most played games over the last 24 hours include CS:GO, Dota 2, and PUBG: Battlegrounds, with Modern Warfare 2 taking a respectable fourth place on the chart with a hefty peak of 373,000+ players earlier today.

Lost Ark and Apex Legends follow respectively, which means Modern Warfare 2 is still the only non free-to-play game to feature in the top five of Steam's most-played games list today. GTA 5, Wallpaper Engine, and Naraka: Bladepoint round out the top 10.

I can't help but suspect this record will be challenged once again as we move into the festive period. Watch this space…