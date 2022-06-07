Steam Next Fest is back with "hundreds" of playable demos next week

As if Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest wasn't enough Fest to be getting on with, Valve has starting cranking the hype handle for its own Fest, Steam Next Fest, which returns for another demo-packed seven days starting Monday, 13th June.

This latest tumble into demo-land was confirmed by Valve back in March, when it promised "hundreds" of "cool demos" throughout the week, alongside developer livestreams, chats, and other assorted activities.

Proceedings get underway at 6pm BST/10am PT next Monday, 13th June, and will continue until the following Monday, 20th June. That'll give you seven days to gorge on as many demos as possible (an increasingly daunting proposition the bigger Steam Next Fest gets), after which they'll disappear once more.

Watch on YouTube Steam Next Fest - June 2022 Edition.

The full list of demos is yet to be revealed, but Valve has shared a couple of the games getting the demo treatment as part of its latest Steam Next Fest trailer.

These include Arksync, BROK the InvestiGator, Cult of the Lamb, Daydream Forgotten Sorrow, Exophobia, Foretales, Gestalt Steam Cinder, Glimmer in Mirror, Harmonys Odyssey, King of the Hat, LEGO Bricktales, Misc. A Tiny Tale, Eyes in the Dark, Fays Factory, Ghost Song, and, perhaps most intriguingly, Nine Sols, from Detention and Devotion developer Red Candle.

Keep your eye on the Steam Next Fest page for additioanl details.