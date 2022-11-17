If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Square Enix ex-employee arrested, accused of insider trading

Tactical strategy.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on
Dragon Quest Tact.

A former employee of Final Fantasy publisher Square Enix has been arrested and accused of insider trading.

38-year-old Taisuke Sazaki, whose video game credits include work on numerous Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts titles, allegedly bought shares in Japanese development company Aiming shortly before Square Enix publicly announced the studio was working on a new Dragon Quest mobile title.

Nippon reports that Sazaki acquired shares worth 20.8m yen (around £125k) between December 2019 and February 2020, after allegedly hearing details of Aiming's project.

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Newscast: Should you peek at Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks?

A friend of Sazaki, 40-year-old Fumiaki Suzuki, reportedly acquired 26.4m yen's worth of shares (£159k) around the same time.

Square Enix formally announced Dragon Quest Tact, a free-to-play tactical role-playing game for iPhone and Android devices in February 2020. The game then launched in Japan that July.

Both men were arrested today by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office's special investigation squad. We'll keep you updated as the case unfolds.

Earlier today, Square Enix announced more details of its upcoming Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Remaster, which it is developing itself.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch