If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Square Enix announces NFT project Symbiogenesis

A "new franchise" for Final Fantasy publisher.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on

Final Fantasy maker Square Enix has announced Symbiogenesis, an interactive NFT project.

Symbiogenesis will launch in spring next year as a browser-based game for PC and mobile, Square Enix announced today, and be a new "franchise" for the company which will use the Ethereum blockchain.

Characters from the game will be able to collect as digital art. There's also an interactive story where players can "untangle a mystery by completing missions". There's no explanation of why this incorporates NFTs at all.

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Newscast: Why are video game companies still trying to flog NFTs?

Symbiogenesis' story will apparently ask questions regarding the "monopolisation and distribution of resources", which is definitely something to be thinking about as you swap your planet-burning digital tokens for any of this nonsense.

Sales of Symbiogenesis NFT collectible art and the project's free browser service are set to launch in spring 2023.

This isn't Square Enix's first foray into NFTs. Back in July the publisher announced it would release a range of Final Fantasy NFTs to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy 7. Those are also expected to arrive in 2023.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch