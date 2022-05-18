Sony accelerates net zero carbon and energy initiatives by 10 years

Sony has announced plans to accelerate the company's Road to Zero initiative, its plan to achieve carbon neutrality throughout its entire "value chain", by 10 years.

The Road to Zero plan was first concieved in 2010, when Sony announced it as a "a long-term global environmental plan... to realise a sustainable society by achieving a zero environmental footprint throughout the life cycle of Sony's products and business activities". Originally, this target of carbon neutrality was set for 2050. However, today the company released a statement revealing a new target year of 2040.

"Sony will accelerate its target year for carbon neutrality, that is, greenhouse gas emissions of virtually zero, from 2050 to 2040. Specifically, Sony intends to make direct and indirect emissions (scopes 1 and 2) of its own operations carbon neutral by 2030, and by 2040, in addition to scopes 1 and 2, Sony will also target other emissions originating from stages such as products, supply chains, and logistics (scope 3), aiming for net zero emissions achieved in all scopes."

As well as moving the goal posts on this initiative, Sony has also adjusted its plans to achieve 100 percent renewable electricity used at its sites by 10 years, with its new target now 2030.

Sony hopes to achieve these goals by installing solar power equipment at its sites, reducing the overall power consumption of its products, encouraging its business partners to save energy and manage emissions and by contributing to carbon fixation, among others.

For more on the global impact of gaming, check out Eurogamer's in-depth report on the matter - What does gaming's all-digital future mean for the climate crisis?

Sony also made headlines recently after a report came out saying the company is currently refusing to approve any statements its PlayStation studios might want to make on the topic of reproductive rights in response to the US Supreme Court's proposal to reverse the ruling of Roe v Wade.

Prior to this report, Sony boss Jim Ryan made waves when he emailed his staff and asked them to "respect differences of opinion" on abortion rights, before going on to casually chat about his cats, making his overall tone seem blasé about the matter.

However, despite these pleas from the company, Sony's soon-to-be-owned studio Bungie has remained adamant it will stand up for what it believes is right, and will not back down on its Roe v Wade support.