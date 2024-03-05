Pawmi 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Pawmot in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Mouse Pokémon. No, not Pikachu. No, not Sandshrew (that was last week). The Pikaclone du jour is the newest Mouse Pokémon, Pawmi!

So, if you’re yet to add this Gen 9 Pokémon to your Pokédex, today’s event is the perfect opportunity to catch a Pawmi in Pokémon Go.

Pawmi is a weird Pikaclone in that it actually has potential - and not just because it’s an Electric-type and we like physics jokes. Its final evolution, Pawmot, is reasonable in Great League thanks to its decent moveset, but comes with the caveat of being a glass cannon in Pokémon Go.

Assuming you already have a Pawmot built for PVP, you may want to make the most of the other draw for this Spotlight Hour: the double evolution XP bonus, meaning that instead of catching Pokémon, you can rake in XP by cracking a Lucky Egg and going to town!

Pawmi 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Pawmi with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but, with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Pawmi based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Pawmi:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 545 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) - 590 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Pawmot good in PVP?

Yes, it’s good in Go Battle League but it’s not going to be top of the meta for the foreseeable future, which is a shame considering that Pawmo (the middle evolution) and Pawmot are the only two Electric/Fighting-types in the game. Its stats are decent, though it is a little glassy, so as long as you sign up for a good time, not a long time, you should be fine.

This relatively unique Pokémon (since nobody is running Pawmo) is weak to Fairy, Ground and Psychic, but resistant to Steel, Rock, Electric, Dark and Bug. Running Spark (Fast), Close Combat and Wild Charge (Charged), there is flexibility and the ability to apply both shield and fast move pressure; however, both charged moves will nuke your defense (-2 stages per attack). Hence the glassiness.

In Great League, you can expect wins against Registeel, Skarmory, Azumarill, Lanturn and Galarian Stunfisk. That last one is particularly satisfying as an Electric-type. Losses will come from Whiscash, Dragonair, Lickitung, Annihilape and Talonflame.

Looking to Ultra League, Pawmot enjoys a similar standing, plus a perfect 0/15/15 hits 2490 CP at Level 40.5, making it a relatively cheap build. You can expect wins against Pidgeot, Tapu Fini, Poliwrath, Cobalion and Registeel. Losses will come from Cresselia, Giratina Altered, Talonflame, Steelix and Virizion.

Don’t run Pawmot in Master League.

Is there a shiny Pawmi in Pokémon Go?

No, unfortunately, shiny Pawmi has not been released in Pokémon Go. However, given that Spotlight Hours events do not have an increased shiny rate bonus, your chances of spotting a shiny Spotlight Hour Pokémon in the wild over the course of the hour is always incredibly low.

Everything in the Pawmi evolution line is an Electric-type Pokémon, with both evolutions gaining Fighting-type. (Image via Pokémon.com)

What does shiny Pawmi look like?

As you can see below, we already know what shiny Pawmi, shiny Pawmo and shiny Pawmot look like, thanks to their existence in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Sadly, this means that we know their design is super lazy.

They simply swap their yellow fur for pink, as you can see in this video below (skip to 2h41s to see the second evolution happen). The cheeks and paws stay pretty much the same colour. If you’re a fan of pink Pokémon, this one may be for you (when it is eventually released in Go).

Thanks to YouTuber PokéZeraora for the video showing the shiny hunt and evolutions!

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to catch a perfect Pawmi in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour. The vast majority of players showing up for this Spotlight Hour will no doubt be doing so for the hour-long special bonus below:

The best reason is, of course, the double evolution XP bonus running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather a lot of XP very quickly, so you can raise your Trainer Level. The best way to do this is to have two Tags in your Pokémon storage dedicated to this hour. The first is stuff you want to evolve and keep - generally strong Pokémon and Pokémon you need to evolve to update your Pokédex - and thing you want to evolve and transfer. This second box should contain all of the 12-candy Pokémon. The search string to quickly find all of these at lower than 3* rating is: 0*,1*,2*&10,13,16,265,293,519&!shiny .

If you're a newcomer, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to collect enough Pawmi candy to fully evolve this Pokémon and register its evolutions, Pawmot, in your Pokédex.

Thanks to Pawmi being an Electric-type Pokémon, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medal.

Remember - Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour - 6pm to 7pm (local time). Come back next week, when Nidoran Female takes the Spotlight with its double catch Stardust bonus.

Good luck finding a perfect Pawmi!