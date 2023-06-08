If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Shadows of the Damned remaster announced

Grasshopper teases more reveals via announcement livestream.

Shadows of the Damned is back for some reason.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 cult action adventure Shadows of the Damned is getting a remaster, developer Grasshopper Manufacture has announced.

More details on the project - and further reveals - will come next week in a dedicated Grasshopper Direct livestream. Yes, another one.

If you missed Shadows of the Damned at the time, it's a slightly silly demon shooter written by Goichi "Suda51" Suda, back from around the same time as Lollipop Chainsaw (a remaster of which was previously confirmed for launch this year).

Watch on YouTube
Shadows of the Damned and Grasshopper Direct announcement video.

"Exciting new announcements" from Suda51 and the rest of the Grasshopper team are promised as part of the Grasshopper Direct livestream, which will take place on Thursday, 15th June at 5am UK time. Be sure to set your alarms for that one.

It's certainly announcement season, and it all kicked off tonight with Summer Game Fest 2023. That announcement show also brought with it the announcement of another announcement show for indie publisher Annapurna Interactive.

Can't keep track? Luckily we have a Summer Games Fest livestream schedule guide to help.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Editor-in-Chief

Tom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-Chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch