Shadows of the Damned remaster announced

PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 cult action adventure Shadows of the Damned is getting a remaster, developer Grasshopper Manufacture has announced.

More details on the project - and further reveals - will come next week in a dedicated Grasshopper Direct livestream. Yes, another one.

If you missed Shadows of the Damned at the time, it's a slightly silly demon shooter written by Goichi "Suda51" Suda, back from around the same time as Lollipop Chainsaw (a remaster of which was previously confirmed for launch this year).

Watch on YouTube Shadows of the Damned and Grasshopper Direct announcement video.

"Exciting new announcements" from Suda51 and the rest of the Grasshopper team are promised as part of the Grasshopper Direct livestream, which will take place on Thursday, 15th June at 5am UK time. Be sure to set your alarms for that one.

It's certainly announcement season, and it all kicked off tonight with Summer Game Fest 2023. That announcement show also brought with it the announcement of another announcement show for indie publisher Annapurna Interactive.

