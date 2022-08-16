Shadow Warrior dev's vampiric cowboy shooter Evil West delayed to November

Evil West, the vampire-tinged cowboy shooter from Shadow Warrior reboot developer Flying Wild Hogs, has been delayed again, and is now scheduled to launch on 22nd November.

Announced back in 2020, Evil West follows the gunslinging adventures of Jesse Rentier as he prowls the American frontier in search of vampiric monstrosities to destroy. It all unfolds in classic third-person action style, and is playable either co-operatively with a friend or solo.

Previously, Evil West was due to launch on 20th September (and before that late 2021), but a Twitter statement shared by Focus Entertainment today explained the publisher and Flying Wild Hogs have made the decision to shift the game's release back to November in order to "ensure [it] reaches its full potential".

Watch on YouTube Evil West - Release Date Reveal Trailer.

"Giving our game more polish is crucial to provide our players with not only good but also lasting memories," the statement elaborated. "That's something that we've always pursued... We understand that game delays may be frustrating, but it's a necessary step to deliver the best experience to everyone."

"Thank you again for your awesome support and dedication. It drives us forward and pushes us to create the weirdest, wildest western ride for all of you."

Come Evil West's revised 22nd November release, it'll be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.