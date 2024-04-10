Sega declares 2024 the Year of Shadow the Hedgehog

Sega has officially declared 2024 the Year of Shadow in honour of the ultimate lifeform. Sorry Luigi.

Fearless: Year of Shadow is primarily to celebrate the forthcoming release of Sonic x Shadow Generations, as well as the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film.

In addition, the Year of Shadow will include bonuses in mobile games, Lego sets, and additions to the Sonic Symphony World Tour.

Year of Shadow trailer

Both mobile games Sonic Forces and Sonic Dash will include special events where players can unlock Shadow variant characters like Super Shadow, Vampire Shadow, Sir Lancelot, and Dragon Hunter Lancelot.

A custom-built Shadow motorcycle will be on display at the MotoGP in Austin, Texas, this weekend, and again in the UK in August.

The Sonic Symphony World Tour will also include original Shadow scores, played by a live orchestra and rock band - although remaining dates in the tour this summer are in America and Paris only.

Lastly, a reminder that the Shadow the Hedgehog Escape Lego set is already available, joining the rest of the Sonic sets.

Sonic x Shadow Generations will release this autumn as a remaster of the 2011 game with new Shadow levels. It's coming to PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Switch, and PC.

That's ahead of the release of the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film due out in December, which looks to be based on Sonic Adventure 2 and feature Shadow as teased at the end of the previous film. Jim Carey will return as Dr. Robotnik / Eggman.

Before that, the Knuckles TV show premieres on Paramount+ later this month, starring Idris Elba. Speaking about the TV show and films, franchise producer Toby Ascher hopes the Sonic films will be "Avengers-level events".