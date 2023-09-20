Sea of Thieves' third and final Monkey Island Tall Tale arrives next week

After two rip-roaring outings, Sea of Thieves' wonderful Monkey Island adventure will soon reach its end; Rare has now confirmed its third and final instalment will launch next Thursday, 28th September - clearing the way for the pirate game's tenth season on 19th October.

Sea of Thieves' three-part The Legend of Monkey Island adventure got underway back in July, sending players on a quest to Mêlée Island where, thanks to the mysterious power of the Sea of the Damned, Guybrush Threepwood had become the mightiest pirate of all. It was a wonderful opening episode, managing to capture the magic (if perhaps not the humour) of the point-and-click classic, and things only got better in last month's vastly more open-ended part two.

Episode three, titled The Lair of LeChuck, whisks players away to an absolutely gorgeous rendition of Monkey Island itself - which you can see a bit of at the 4:49 mark in Sea of Thieves' latest news update below - spanning everything from dense jungle to lava-filled catacombs.

Skip to the 4:49 mark to see Rare's gorgeous rendition of the actual Monkey Island.

The Legend of Monkey Island's concluding episode will be followed by another Sea of Thieves' Community Weekend, running from 30th September to 2nd October, promising the usual gold, reputation, renown, and allegiance boosts, should you still need to eke out a few final levels of Season 9's battle pass.

That is, of course, perhaps a little unlikely, given Season 9 has been going on for almost seven months now, considerably longer than expected - resulting in a sombre-faced video update to break the news earlier this year. The wait for Season 10 is almost over, however, and Rare has now confirmed it'll be detailing its promised bounty of goodies in a new livestream airing tomorrow, 21st September, at 4pm UK time.

Until then, the developer has teased two small additions arriving with the new season on 19th October: multi-coloured bandanas (although, honestly, I'd question the use of the word 'bandanas' in this instance, and suggest 'head bands' might be a better fit) and multi-coloured rowboats. And speaking of rowboats, Captains will soon be able to save rowboats to their ship once they've found one out in the wild, meaning they can finally start a session with one attached - a feature players have been requesting for almost exactly five years now.

But yes, to recap, one last Monkey Island Tall Tale arriving next Thursday, 28th September, and a brand-new season on 19th October. Expect more details on the latter tomorrow.