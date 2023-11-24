Save up to 40% on this Lego Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck building set, now just $53 for Black Friday

The main event of Black Friday 2023 is now here, and all the gaming deals and more are popping up left, right and centre, ripe for the picking.

A deal that is sure to be intriguing for many US and UK readers is this deal on the Lego Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck building set with Aloy and Watcher figures, available from Amazon for upto 40 per-cent off.

In this set you’re getting a 1,222-piece Lego set to build one of the most iconic machines from the Horizon games, the Tallneck. Alongside that, you’re also getting a minifigure of Aloy, and a figure of the Watcher, another one of the machines you’ll recognise from the games.

Speaking of, if you’re curious about getting into the series and want to jump into either Zero Dawn or Forbidden West – the sequel – both are actually available for cheap across both UK and US retailers.

Some of these sales are on digital storefronts however - like Horizon Zero Dawn which can be difficult to find physically nowadays - but you can pick up a digital gift card from retailers, and then use that to buy the game - this may be handy particularly for PC players looking to prepare for the release of Forbidden West on PC next year, once the game goes up for pre-order.

US

UK

For more Black Friday 2023 deals, be sure to check out the various gaming deals we’ve found, and if it’s more PlayStation offers you’re searching for, head on over to our PS4 and PS5 Black Friday guides.