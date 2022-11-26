Save over £40 on Logitech's Blue Yeti X USB microphone from Amazon this Black Friday weekend

Logitech's Blue range of products have represented excellent microphones of different sizes and styles for years now, even prior to the division's acquisition. And their Yeti has been a trusted microphone for some time too.

The Logitech Blue Yeti X is an updated microphone that's perfect for pros and serious enthusiasts. And it's currently reduced by over £40 to £115.99 during Amazon's Black Friday weekend sale. It's also on sale for our American readers at Amazon US, where it's available for $119.99, saving you $50 off the standard retail price.

There's a four capsule array here inside the Yeti X microphone, so you can achieve broadcast-quality sound recordings. This is particularly handy with the cardioid mode, which picks up input directly into the mic. This is particularly useful for podcasting, streaming and narration, where talking directly solo into the microphone is the key function. It helps make your voice that much richer and deeper. However, with the omnidirectional mode, you can use the Yeti X for a group conference call or podcast recording without any worries.

The helpful controls built directly into the mic can also save you the hassle of fiddling with a mouse and software. The 11 LEDs can measure audio levels to let you know if your voice is too loud or quiet, and you can make adjustments with the dial if necessary. And if you're already a Logitech fan and user of their G hub software, it's the place where you can make more nuanced changes to your controls.

