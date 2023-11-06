Save on this early Black Friday PS5 console bundle with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

ShopTo currently has an early Black Friday PS5 bundle deal on the disc version of the PlayStation 5.

You can get a PS5 disc console with a digital code for the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 for just £399.85.This will save you a massive £140.14. The PS5 disc version normally retails for £479.99 on its own so this is an incredible deal with a brand new game thrown in too.

With the disc version of the PS5, you'll avoid losing out on any previous games you've purchased for either PS4 or PS5. And, as we all know as sensible shoppers, physical games are often discounted more and more regularly than their digital counterparts, so you'll be saving much more in the long run as you buy more and more games.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 launches this Fri, 10th November, but you can find out how to get early access here.