Save on Crucial computer storage thanks to these great discounts

Crucial makes some of the best computer storage products around, whether you want an SSD to live in your computer to give you lots of space and fast load times, or if you need something portable so you can take your game progress from console to console, Crucial has something for you.

Whatever storage upgrade you do need, you can get it for less right now thanks to Crucial's massive sale on their products. SSDs such as the Crucial P5 Plus NVMe, and the portable Crucial X8 are seeing discounts of up to £100.

The sale is taking place across multiple retailers including Amazon and CCL Computers, and we've gone and found where the biggest discounts for each product are. Have a look at all the discounted Crucial SSDs down below.

Crucial P5 Plus

The P5 plus is an M.2 NVMe SSD that you need to slot into your computer's motherboard. With a read/write performance of up to 3400/3000MB/s, this will easily store and load your games, apps, or your operating system nice and fast. The P5 doesn't come with a heatsink, so can't be used in a PS5 unfortunately. Right now the 500GB and 2TB versions are on sale, with their lowest prices at Amazon.

Crucial BX500

The BX500 is an internal SATA SSD, meaning you have to connect it to your motherboard via a SATA cable and then place the 2.5-inch SSD somewhere in the PC, for example tying it in at the back of the case. The BX500 is only on sale in its 2TB model, so if you're looking for a way to store loads of files and documents and load them quickly with the 540MB/s read speed, this is for you.

Crucial BX500 2TB SATA SSD- £126 from Amazon (was £172)

Crucial MX500

The MX500 is the step-up from the BX500, with slightly faster read/write speeds of up to 560/510 MB/s. Again you'll have to connect this to your motherboard via a cable and find a place for it inside your case, otherwise it's an excellent SSD that you can get for less in 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations.

Crucial X6

The X6 is a great little bit of tech, as this small 40 gram package is an external SSD containing up to 4TB of storage with Read speeds up to 800 MB/s. It will work easily with a PC, Mac, Android, iPad, and it will work with your PlayStation or Xbox, you just need a USB-A adapter to get it to connect. The X6 is on sale with its 500GB, 2TB, and 4TB options so pick which size you need and take everything with you.

Crucial X8

The X8 is the faster version of the X6, but that extra speed comes with a higher price and a bigger package. The X8 has read speeds of up to 1050MB/s, amazing speeds for a portable SSD, but it weighs 100 grams and is longer than the X6. But if the size doesn't concern you it's worth the extra money for how quickly your games will load and files will transfer.

There you go! Lots of savings on lots of different SSDs, all set to speed up your games. If you need help deciding between all of these SSDs, check out Digital Foundry's guide on the best gaming SSDs for some help.