Save by getting a refurb Xbox Series X console with CoD: MW3 for just £380

Now that we're in the third year of the Xbox Series X, we're starting to see some decent discounts on bundles, even though we're still over a week away from Black Friday.

Microsoft themselves are offering a discount bundle on their Xbox Series X console. This refurb model is paired with a cross-gen edition of the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and is available for just £379.99. That's £29.01 cheaper than purchasing a new Series X at its current Black Friday price of £409 with the same game.

Because it's a certified refurbished model, you still get the same 12 months warranty as if you've purchased a new device. These devices are checked for any faults and can often simply be orders previously returned by a different customer.

