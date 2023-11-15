If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Save by getting a refurb Xbox Series X console with CoD: MW3 for just £380

Certified deal.

Now that we're in the third year of the Xbox Series X, we're starting to see some decent discounts on bundles, even though we're still over a week away from Black Friday.

Microsoft themselves are offering a discount bundle on their Xbox Series X console. This refurb model is paired with a cross-gen edition of the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and is available for just £379.99. That's £29.01 cheaper than purchasing a new Series X at its current Black Friday price of £409 with the same game.

Refurbished Xbox Series X with CoD: MW3 - £379.99 - from Microsoft Store

Buy now

Because it's a certified refurbished model, you still get the same 12 months warranty as if you've purchased a new device. These devices are checked for any faults and can often simply be orders previously returned by a different customer.

If this is your first time jumping into the world of Xbox or upgrading to the latest console, check out the other deals we have on our Xbox page and Game Pass page. And if you're looking for other items to upgrade your gaming setup, our Black Friday deals page is one you'll want to check out and bookmark.

